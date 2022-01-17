Where do Cursed Possessions spawn in Phasmophobia?
Dealing with these Cursed Possessions should have no negative consequences, right?
While ghost hunting in Phasmophobia, you will be looking in every room for clues and hints about what kind of afterlife entity you are dealing with in that match. While searching, you should keep your eyes peeled for Cursed Possessions, items that will affect the ghost in various ways. There are multiple spots on each map where one of these objects can spawn. Here are all of the Cursed Possession spawn locations we currently know about in Phasmophobia.
Asylum
- Haunted Mirror – To the left, upon entering the lobby from outside
- Music Box – Close to the wall towards the middle corridor in the lobby
- Ouija Board – Against the wall towards the central hall in the lobby
- Summoning Circle – In the center of the lobby
- Tarot Cards – Near the center of the lobby
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – To the right of the door to the Nurse’s Office in Lobby
Bleasdale Farmhouse
- Haunted Mirror – Office on the first floor, back left corner
- Music Box – Living room
- Ouija Board – Workshop to the left of the Fuse Box
- Summoning Circle – Attic
- Tarot Cards – Office on the first floor, to the wall on the left
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – Upstairs Hallway along the wall of the side bathroom
Brownstone High School
- Haunted Mirror – Along the right side of the lobby when entering
- Music Box – Lobby against the wall on the right
- Ouija Board – Unknown as of this writing, but should be somewhere on the first floor
- Summoning Circle – Where the lobby meets the main corridor on the first floor
- Tarot Cards – Lobby against the wall on the left
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – Against the wall to the basketball court in the main corridor on the first floor
Edgefield Street House
- Haunted Mirror – First floor hallway behind the stairs to the second floor
- Music Box – In the living room along the wall on the right when entering
- Ouija Board – In the back room behind the kitchen
- Summoning Circle – In the basement near the Fuse Box
- Tarot Cards – First floor hallway behind the stairs to the second floor
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the blue bedroom on the second floor
Grafton Farm House
- Haunted Mirror – Between the living room and the foyer
- Music Box – Foyer, near the stairs
- Ouija Board – In the closet of the bedroom on the first floor
- Summoning Circle – In the back room behind the upstairs bedroom
- Tarot Cards – Dining room
Tortured Voodoo Doll – Nursery on the second floor, to the left of the bed
Maple Lodge Campsite
- Haunted Mirror – In the blue tent upon entering the campsite
- Music Box – On the cabin porch
- Ouija Board – In the cleaning closet in between the restrooms
- Summoning Circle – In the cabin living room
- Tarot Cards – On the northern path near the white tent
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – Near the campfire
Prison
- Haunted Mirror – In the entrance hallway near the reception desk
- Music Box – In the entrance hallway near the front door
- Ouija Board – In the entrance hallway to the left after entering
- Summoning Circle – In the entrance hallway, near the main hallway
- Tarot Cards – In the entrance hallway
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the entrance hallway near the front door
Ridgeview Road House
- Haunted Mirror – In the corner of the kitchen
- Music Box – In the girl’s bedroom on the second floor
- Ouija Board – In the closet across from the bathroom on the first floor
- Summoning Circle – Basement at the bottom of the stairs
- Tarot Cards – Directly to the right after entering the house
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the hallway near the garage
Tanglewood Street House
- Haunted Mirror – Next to the door to get into the bedroom
- Music Box – Nursery
- Ouija Board – In the basement in the back corner
- Summoning Circle – In the basement near the bottom of the stairs
- Tarot Cards – In the back corner of the living room
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – Garage
Willow Street House
- Haunted Mirror – In the closet of the garage
- Music Box – To the left of the front door
- Ouija Board – In the closet of the garage
- Summoning Circle – Basement
- Tarot Cards – In the middle of the living room
- Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the back corner of the boy’s bedroom