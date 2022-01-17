Where do Cursed Possessions spawn in Phasmophobia?

While ghost hunting in Phasmophobia, you will be looking in every room for clues and hints about what kind of afterlife entity you are dealing with in that match. While searching, you should keep your eyes peeled for Cursed Possessions, items that will affect the ghost in various ways. There are multiple spots on each map where one of these objects can spawn. Here are all of the Cursed Possession spawn locations we currently know about in Phasmophobia.

Asylum

Haunted Mirror – To the left, upon entering the lobby from outside

Music Box – Close to the wall towards the middle corridor in the lobby

Ouija Board – Against the wall towards the central hall in the lobby

Summoning Circle – In the center of the lobby

Tarot Cards – Near the center of the lobby

Tortured Voodoo Doll – To the right of the door to the Nurse’s Office in Lobby

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Haunted Mirror – Office on the first floor, back left corner

Music Box – Living room

Ouija Board – Workshop to the left of the Fuse Box

Summoning Circle – Attic

Tarot Cards – Office on the first floor, to the wall on the left

Tortured Voodoo Doll – Upstairs Hallway along the wall of the side bathroom

Brownstone High School

Haunted Mirror – Along the right side of the lobby when entering

Music Box – Lobby against the wall on the right

Ouija Board – Unknown as of this writing, but should be somewhere on the first floor

Summoning Circle – Where the lobby meets the main corridor on the first floor

Tarot Cards – Lobby against the wall on the left

Tortured Voodoo Doll – Against the wall to the basketball court in the main corridor on the first floor

Edgefield Street House

Haunted Mirror – First floor hallway behind the stairs to the second floor

Music Box – In the living room along the wall on the right when entering

Ouija Board – In the back room behind the kitchen

Summoning Circle – In the basement near the Fuse Box

Tarot Cards – First floor hallway behind the stairs to the second floor

Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the blue bedroom on the second floor

Grafton Farm House

Haunted Mirror – Between the living room and the foyer

Music Box – Foyer, near the stairs

Ouija Board – In the closet of the bedroom on the first floor

Summoning Circle – In the back room behind the upstairs bedroom

Tarot Cards – Dining room

Tortured Voodoo Doll – Nursery on the second floor, to the left of the bed

Maple Lodge Campsite

Haunted Mirror – In the blue tent upon entering the campsite

Music Box – On the cabin porch

Ouija Board – In the cleaning closet in between the restrooms

Summoning Circle – In the cabin living room

Tarot Cards – On the northern path near the white tent

Tortured Voodoo Doll – Near the campfire

Prison

Haunted Mirror – In the entrance hallway near the reception desk

Music Box – In the entrance hallway near the front door

Ouija Board – In the entrance hallway to the left after entering

Summoning Circle – In the entrance hallway, near the main hallway

Tarot Cards – In the entrance hallway

Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the entrance hallway near the front door

Ridgeview Road House

Haunted Mirror – In the corner of the kitchen

Music Box – In the girl’s bedroom on the second floor

Ouija Board – In the closet across from the bathroom on the first floor

Summoning Circle – Basement at the bottom of the stairs

Tarot Cards – Directly to the right after entering the house

Tortured Voodoo Doll – In the hallway near the garage

Tanglewood Street House

Haunted Mirror – Next to the door to get into the bedroom

Music Box – Nursery

Ouija Board – In the basement in the back corner

Summoning Circle – In the basement near the bottom of the stairs

Tarot Cards – In the back corner of the living room

Tortured Voodoo Doll – Garage

Willow Street House