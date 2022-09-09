Where does Splatoon 3 take place? Splatlands and Alterna locations explained

Splatoon 3’s multiplayer is essentially just a beefed up version of the previous game’s online game modes with mire features and tools than ever before. It does not rewrite anything that hasn’t been done before in the games. That being said, on the single player side, we have a new story campaign that takes place in a new location. Here is what you need to know about the Splatlands and Alterna in Splatoon 3’s Return of the Mammalians story.

Everything you need to know about the Splatlands and Alterna in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 takes place in a new region called The Splatlands. This area is largely filled with desert land, but a metropolitan city named Splatsville has risen and is thriving in this area where many Inklings, Octolings, and other civilians live. Because of the hot desert climate, some Inklings and Octolings have taken on a slightly new appearance.

The Splatlands are located far west of the previous games’ Inkopolis and Inkadia. Because of the Splatoon games taking place on a post-apocalyptic Earth, we know that The Crater, the Splatland area you start the game in, is around where Paris, Italy is because of the turned upside down Eiffel Tower. The Crater was created by a nuclear warhead launched from the South Pole. When you make your way to Splatsville, it is likely you are in a different part of Italy.

Image via Nintendo

While you run around Splatsville as a hub, you will transport to various areas of the Splatlands wastelands in multiplayer games. The campaign story starts out in The Crater before making its way to a new location called Alterna. While you are in a desert area, Alterna is a dome whose insides are covered in snow. This area is made up of multiple islands that you will jump between when you jump into levels. With a rocket ship and other human-era items located inside, we can guess this area has been around for a very long time.