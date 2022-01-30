Where is a Rooter’s weak point in Rainbow Six Extraction?

In Rainbow Six Extraction, the weak point of a Rooter is its neck, so if you want to kill a Rooter with one shot, then aim for its neck. Unfortunately, Rooters move around on all fours with their heads dipped forward so that their faces usually cover their necks, so it’s much harder to hit their weak points than those of Grunts, Spikers, Bloaters, or Breachers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s possible to shoot a Rooter in its weak point by sneaking up behind it, or from the side, but it’s not easy. Rooters tend to move around a lot, and are pretty good at spotting you if you don’t kill them fast. If you’re playing co-op, then you also might be able to shoot a Rooter’s weak point when it is distracted by a squadmate.

Related: All Archaean enemy types in Rainbow Six Extraction

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to kill a Rooter with its weak point is to stun or, even better, paralyse it first. As soon as you see a Rooter, run at it, throwing a Stun Grenade, Grzmot Mine, or Paralysis Grenade as you run. Go around one side of the Rooter and shoot it in the neck before it recovers. This is how to shoot a Rooter’s weak point if you need to for a Study objective, but generally, if you’re going to stun it anyway, we’d advise performing a melee Takedown, which is easier than aiming at the neck.