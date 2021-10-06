Where is the Eagle’s Gate Fallen Fortress domain in Genshin Impact

The Eagle’s Gate Fallen Fortress domain in Genshin Impact is a one-shot domain that players will battle through during the game’s story campaign. It can be found to the east of Dadaupa Gorge near Cape Oath in Galesong Hill, Mondstadt.

Players will need to have hit Adventure Rank 21 to be able to start the domain. They will need to be around Party Level 35 to be able to complete it, and both Pyro and Electro characters are recommended for this domain.

Players who visit the domain for the first time will notice that it is guarded by an Eye of the Storm enemy. These can be awkward to fight, so either use a bow character or keep your distance until it drops to the ground when you can hit it with melee attacks. You can also run past it straight to the domain entrance to avoid the fight.

Players will need to take on a range of Hilichurl enemies as they make their way through the domain included Pyro and Electro Shooters, and Axe and Shieldwall Mitachurls. When completed the first time, players will receive the following items: