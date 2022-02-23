Where is the Extraction Lost Sector in Destiny 2?

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes Savathuns Throne World, a new destination filled with secrets, loot, and clues to Savathunds real plan. With new destinations come new Lost Sectors, small tucked-away caves filled with large amounts of enemies, and a loot chest at the end. Due to the nature of Lost Sectors, finding them can be a bit difficult. In this guide, we will cover how to get to the new Extraction Lost Sector in Savathun’s Throne World.

To begin, navigate to Savathuns Throne World and find the landing zone near Fynch. Once you are in the Quagmire area, navigate to the far northeast side of the area until you see a rock with the classic Lost Sector emblem on it. Next to the rock, you will see a deep sight activation node. Once you use the deep sight node, you will notice a couple of rocks appear on the lower right side of the cliff. Follow these rocks into a cave. Once you are in the cave, just continue going forward to enter the Lost Sector.

Within this Lost Sector you will encounter a large amount of high-powered Scorn enemies and a boss defending the Lost Sector chest. These enemies are pretty high in power, so be sure to progress through The Witch Queen story to get your power up.