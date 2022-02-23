Where is the Metamorphosis Lost Sector in Destiny 2?

The main part of any new Destiny 2 expansion is the aspect of exploration, and with a new destination comes a vast amount of new areas to be discovered. One of these areas is Lost Sectors, small tucked-away caves and cubbies with unique architecture, vast amounts of enemies, and plentiful amounts of loot. Lost Sectors are meant to be somewhat secret, so locating them can be a bit difficult. In this guide, we will cover how to get to the new Metamorphosis Lost Sector in Savathuns Throne World.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start your journey to the Metamorphosis Lost Sector you will want to land at Quagmire in Savathuns Throne World. After landing, immediately turn to your left and follow the narrow pathing into the Miasma location. Once you enter Miasma, continue straight through the ruined hive architecture until you see a large tree that’s uplit in orange. Go to the tree and look for the signifying Lost Sector icon. Navigate through the cave to enter the Metamorphosis Lost Sector.

Within the Metamorphosis Lost Sector, you will encounter a slew of hostile Scorn enemies and a boss defending the loot chest near the end of the Lost Sector. All of the enemies in this Lost Sector will be at a high power level, so be sure to power up your guardian a bit before taking the fight.