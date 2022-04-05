As you are going through Lost Ark, you’re going to get the chance to get plenty of skills, but none of them are more enticing or exciting than the Awakening skills that each class can unlock. You’ll have to do a bit of work to get your hands on these Awakening skills and that means heading into some dungeons and finishing off a few quests.

One of these quests is called Warrior’s Vow and it is key to unlocking the first Awakening skill for the Warrior classes, including the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer advanced classes. To complete this quest, you’ll need to journey to the Tomb of the Great King Luterra and make a pledge before the statues of ancient warriors.

Where is the Moon Knight statue in Lost Ark?

One of the two statues you have to find and interact with is the Moon Knight statue. The quest, Warrior’s Vow, continues on where the previous one in the questline, Warrior’s Pride, picks up. After having received the power of the souls of the Luterran Elite Knights, Bowen will suggest that you visit their statues.

The quest is fairly straightforward, taking you through the Lastra Forest on the northeast portion of the Sunbright Hill map. The map will look like it has branching paths, but don’t worry; every path goes to the same destination. After a few boss fights and traveling across the map, you’ll reach a portal of light. Head through it to the Tomb of the Great King of Luterra.

Image via Smilegate

Head forward and go down the platform to another boss fight against two armored knights. Once they’re defeated, go up the stairs and turn right. You’ll see a door with two giant statues on either side. The statue on the left side of the door is that of the Moon Knight. Simply interact with it to complete that portion of the quest. If you’re having difficulty finding it, we’ve circled their location on the above map.