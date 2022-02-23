Where is the Sepulcher Lost Sector in Destiny 2?

Savathuns Throne World is the brand new destination introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and with it comes a wide variety of new areas to explore and new loot to be acquired. Some of these new areas take the form of Lost Sectors, small caves and monuments usually located off the beaten path. Within these Lost Sectors resides large amounts of enemies, dangerous terrain, and a chest filled with loot. Due to Lost Sectors being intentionally difficult to locate, actually entering them can prove to be a bit of a hassle. In this guide, we will cover how to get to the new Sepulcher Lost Sector in Savathuns Throne World.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start your expedition to the Sepulcher Lost Sector you will want to land at the Quagmire area in Savathuns Throne World. From here, immediately hang a right until you enter Savathuns castle. It may be a bit confusing to navigate through, but just be sure to keep right and you will eventually get to the Florescent Canal area. Once here, you will want to go to the left side of the area and find a large monument. Under this monument, you will see a small entrance that leads down into a hive tomb. This is where the Sepulcher Lost Sector begins.

As you enter the Sepulcher Lost Sector you should expect to encounter a large amount of Savathuns Lucent Brood, including light-powered hive and Lucent moths. All of the enemies within this Lost Sector are at a high power level, so be sure to level up your power level before taking on Sepulcher.