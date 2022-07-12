Sturgeon in Stardew Valley is one of the many fish you want to go out of your way to find. It’s a good fish to sell on the market and even better to place inside your farm’s fish pond. The tricky bit might be trying to narrow your search of where you can find it in the waters using your fishing pole. In this guide, we’re going to cover where to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley.

How to get Sturgeon

You can only capture a Sturgeon during the summer and wintertime. Any time outside of these two seasons, Sturgeon will not appear, giving you two seasons of a year to spend time trying to catch it. In addition, you can only catch it when fishing near the mountain lake. You can find this location to the north of the town, and it will be directly underneath the mine. It’s a large area for you to explore, but there’s a small island at the center of the lake we highly recommend you use if you want to catch them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It may not be easy to catch it, even if you’re fishing at the correct time of the year. It all comes down to patience and persistence. When you do catch it, you have the option to sell it on the market for 200 gold or 600 cold, depending on the quality you catch. Alternatively, we recommend returning it to your farm to place inside your pond. When you place it in a pond, the fish will have multiple requests while it lives there, allowing you to fulfill these requests and add more Sturgeon to the pond. Eventually, these Sturgeon will see produce sturgeon roe, which is the primary ingredient in making caviar.

Sturgeon is the only fish in Stardew Valley that produces caviar, making it a delicacy in the game. We recommend having at least one Sturgeon pond on your farm to optimize this item, especially if you have multiple preserve jars ready.