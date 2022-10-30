Where to find all the Pumpkins in the Mad King’s Labyrinth in Guild Wars 2

There are many achievements during the Halloween season of Guild Wars 2. The Pumpkin Carver achievement is an achievement that requires players to hunt down and carve various Pumpkins around the world. There are plenty of Pumpkins scattered around Central Tyria and in the Mad King’s Labyrinth. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find all the Pumpkins located in the Mad King’s Labyrinth in Guild Wars 2.

Pumpkin Carving in the Mad King’s Labyrinth in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mad King’s Labyrinth is great for players to farm loot, experience, and Trick-or-Treat bags. Unfortunately, it’s filled with many enemies, so you’ll have to be careful. However, there is an upside, as there is, more often than not, a Commander running the Labyrinth, which gives you protection in numbers. The Commander’s path usually follows the general path of the Pumpkin locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Labyrinth plays host to two kinds of Pumpkins. They’re divided into the traditional orange colored ones and the more gourd-looking yellow ones. To carve the Pumpkins, you’ll have to press the interact key. This will automatically play the carving interaction and you can carry on to the next Pumpkin on the list. There is no recommended route to access the Pumpkins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re running with a Commander, they might not always lead you to the Pumpkins, but it won’t be hard to quickly carve them and rejoin the group. It is important to note that the Pumpkins will only be carvable once a day, meaning you’ll have to return to carve them later. The Pumpkin Carving (Annual) achievement will need you to carve 100 Pumpkins in total, while the Carving Across Tyria is an infinite achievement that can be completed countless times when Halloween comes around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to spot the Pumpkins is to head to Game Menu – Options – Show All Usable Objects Text. Make sure that this setting is enabled, as it will ensure that you can see the Pumpkins from a distance, with their name written above them in yellow text.