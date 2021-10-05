How to get Trick-or-Treat Bags in Guild Wars 2

Shadow of the Mad King is here in Guild Wars 2, and with it comes plenty of trick-or-treating goodness. There are several events to take part in and each one rewards you with Trick-or-Treat Bags. Inside you’ll find candy corn, a tradable used to get minis, armor skins, recipes, and other fun items. Here are a few ways you can earn the bags!

There are five games you can find in the Mad King’s Labyrinth and completing each one will reward you with Trick-or-Treat Bags.

Mad King’s Clock Tower

The Mad King’s Clock Tower is a dizzying jumping puzzle where players compete to reach the top. Beware, however, as deadly miasma and undead threaten to pull you to your doom. The good news is you can just start over but you are on a 15-minute time limit. You have to be quick and strategic to jump to the finish.

Ascent to Madness

The Shadow of the Mad King event includes its own dungeon to explore. It’s designed for players of any skill level so this may be your best bet when it comes to stockpiling all that candy.

Mad King’s Raceway

The raceway is a thrilling course through a graveyard and cornfield. You compete against other players to be the first to complete the three-lap race. You can choose from three mounts: the agile jackal, the high jumping springer, or the speedy roller beetle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Minigames

There are also two minigames called Reaper’s Rumble and Lunatic Inquisition.

Lunatic Inquisition is a PvP battle where one side plays couriers and the other villagers. Couriers are tasked with killing all villagers. Villagers win if they stay alive until the end of the game.

Reaper’s Rumble is a MOBA-style game where players work to protect their own mausoleums while attempting to destroy the other teams.