There are plenty of Pokémon out in the world for you to find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Pokémon you encounter are unique, and the more you find during your journey, the more you can expand your Pokédex. In addition, there are several legendary and mythical Pokémon you’ll encounter, but these happen in specific times and locations, unlike the many other Pokémon you might find out in the wild. In this guide, we’re going to cover where to find and catch Cresselia in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll be able to find Cresselia after you defeat Palkia and Dialga at the top of Mount Coronet. You’ll disrupt the problems spreading through the Hisui region, but you’ll need to find the rest of the mysterious plates you’ve been discovering as you travel throughout the Hisui region. Cresselia is a legendary Pokémon with one of these plates, and you’ll have to find it during the mission The Plate of Moonview Arena.

The Moonview Arena will be in the Coronet Highlands. It was where you battled against the Noble Electrode. When you arrive, Cresselia will be waiting for you, and you’ll have to battle against it. Thankfully, even if you defeat it, you’ll have a chance to catch it, giving you plenty of opportunities to try and add it to your Pokédex collection and complete the mission.