While exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are multiple new and exciting Pokémon for you to catch. Several of these Pokémon are appearing for the first time, such as Fidough. You can catch it close to the start of the game, but you do have to search for it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find and catch Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fidough can appear relatively close to the start of the game, to the south of Los Platos, shortly after you leave the lighthouse and get your first sight of the academy you’re attending. Fidough will appear in the tall grass and should be among the many Water and Normal-type Pokémon in this area.

However, it won’t always appear in this particular area. There’s a chance you can find it while exploring the west of Mesagoza in the South Province Area Two and Cortondo. You can visit these areas after you’ve unlocked more of the game, so don’t worry too much about seeking out Fidough in these areas if you can’t find it immediately close to Los Platos.

Fidough is a Fairy-type Pokémon, and it could be a reasonably good Pokémon to add to your roster, especially to expand your available choices. Fairy-type Pokémon are strong against Fighting, Dragon, and Dark-types but weak against Poison and Steel-types and do not affect Fire, Poison, and Steel-types too much in combat. This could be a good niche choice for your Pokémon team. If anything, you will want to seek out Fidough to complete your PokéDex during your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet journey.