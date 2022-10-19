Ghost-type Pokémon can be extremely elusive in Pokémon Go. They usually prefer to remain in the shadows, making tracking them down a challenge you might not be ready to tackle. However, you can do a few things to find them, potentially earning you candy to evolve your favorite Ghost-types or to complete any Timed and Special Research tasks. Here’s what you need to know about where to find and catch Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

How to get Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

You may want to visit a few locations in your local area when you’re trying to hunt down Ghost-type Pokémon, such as graveyards, darker areas, or cities. However, the best time to find Ghost-type Pokémon is to wait until the sun goes down in the mobile game and it’s nighttime. When night arrives, Ghost-type Pokémon have a better chance of appearing in the wild, and it’s a good opportunity for you to see what’s appearing in your local area.

Although it helps to look for Ghost-type Pokémon at night, it can be troublesome to track them down. Another good way is to await an event in Pokémon where they boost Ghost-types, or particular Ghost-type Pokémon have a chance to appear for a set amount of time. You may want to investigate the Pokémon Go blog to double-check what will be spawning during particular events and when it will go live in your local area.

Ghost-type Pokémon are tricky to find. Unfortunately, you do not have any specific Ghost-type lures that will draw them to you that you can place on a PokéStop. If Ghost-types have an increased chance to appear during an event, placing incense on your character while you walk around is a good idea.