Where to find Angler Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Angler Slimes are a type of slime you can find while wandering around Slime Rancher 2. They appear in multiple locations, and they’re a good way for you to receive plorts, which you can sell on the market to make Newbucks, supplying your base and unlocking more facilities for you to use. Angler Slimes are relatively common, but you must know where to look to find them. This guide covers where you need to go to find Angler Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Angler Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Angler Slime are roaming around Starlight Strand and Ember Valley. You can access these two locations by defeating gordos, which are overly large slimes stuck in their place. For Ember Valley, you need to remove a Pink gordo, and for Starlight Strand, you need to take out a Cotton gordo. You can find them while exploring Rainbow Fields, the first location in Slime Rancher 2. To remove these gordos, you need to feed them enough food for them to explode. The Pink gordo will eat anything, and the Cotton gordo will eat vegetables, preferably Water Lettuce.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re exclusively looking for Angler Slimes, we recommend visiting Starlight Strand. While they appear in both locations, they have a higher chance of showing up in Starlight Strand, given our experience. You can find them close to the water throughout the region, and making your way to the south, where you can find Honey and Rock slimes will be your best bet. The Angler Slimes are distinguishable from the others as they have small light sticking out from their fish, similar to an angler fish.