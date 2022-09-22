Where to find Batty Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Batty Slimes are a type of slime you can find in Slime Rancher 2, and they’re new to the series, making them unique to Rainbow Island. You can find them in a particular location, but it will take some time to track them down and bring them back to your base to give you their Batty plorts, which sell for a good price on the market. You might want to find a way to keep them contained because they do like to fly. This guide covers where you can find Batty Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Batty Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Batty Slimes are available on Ember Valley. This is one of the regions you can unlock. You can find it by locating the Pink gordo, which should be at the north part of Rainbow Field. When you find it, you will need to feed it enough food to eventually cause it to explode, separating into multiple Pink slimes, and underneath it will be a geyser. Stand on the geyser, and you fly onto a cliff, which will have a device that reveals a teleporter you can use, making it to Ember Valley.

Now, you will need to make your way around Ember Valley to find the Batty Slimes. They don’t regularly show up in the wild. Instead, we recommend you explore the caves and dark places in Ember Valley. Eventually, you should find Batty slimes flying around the area, typically around Pink, Crystal, and Boom slimes. The Batty Slimes enjoy eating fruit, so make sure to have plenty back at your base if you’re going to add them to any carols or if you want to feed them in the wild.