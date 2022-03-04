Where to find Armorer’s Cookbook [1] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring is packed to the gills with Cookbooks for you to discover and learn from. Each one unlocks new recipes to craft items in the field, and never need to rely on the closest vendor for your next boss run. This guide explains where to find Armorer’s Cookbook [1] and what you can craft once you’ve got it.

Where to find Armorer’s Cookbook [1]

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Armorer’s Cookbook [1] in a camp near Agheel Lake North. This camp is guarded by soldiers on horseback that roam the fields around it. There are also wolves in these fields and even a few inside the camp itself. We recommend clearing the camp out before picking the Cookbook up. You’ll find it lying around in the various pieces of equipment in the camp on the side that backs onto the large ruin.

What does Armorer’s Cookbook [1] unlock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

As with most Cookbooks, Armorer’s Cookbook [1] unlocks three new crafting recipes for you. Please note that you’ll need the materials required for each recipe before you can craft them.

Fire Grease

Drawstring Fire Grease

Fireproof Dried Liver

These items can help you while you’re exploring or hitting your head against a boss. You need to remember that they’re available to you at any time as long as you have the raw materials, meaning you could pull together some useful items to aid you in battle and help you finally beat the boss you’re stuck on.