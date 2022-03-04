Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Cooking is not the first thing you think of when you play Elden Ring, but it can become an essential part of your playthrough if you prioritize it and use the item crafting system to ease your journey slightly. This guide explains how to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2] and what it will unlock for your crafting menu when you have it.

Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2]

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can purchase Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2] from Kalé at the Church of Elleh. This will likely be the first merchant you encounter in the game, though that all depends on which direction you head in when you first enter the open world. The Cookbook costs 500 Runes, which is pretty cheap. It’s best to purchase it before you learn how to level up in the game because you’ll be able to invest your Runes rather than lose them.

What does Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2] unlock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you purchase Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2], you’ll unlock the recipes to craft the following items. Please note that you’ll need all the crating materials for each item to craft them. You can find those materials around the world of Elden Ring.

Glowstone

Invigorating Cured Meat

Invigorating White Cured Meat

While knowing how to craft these items will help you in your journey through the game, you need to put in the time to collect the materials to craft them and learn how they can be useful. Therefore, take a moment to examine any of these items in your inventory and ascertain their properties so that you know what can help you when you hit a particularly challenging boss.