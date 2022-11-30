Where to find Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Axew is a cute but strong Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a small rabbit with overgrown teeth, but that gives it a cutesy look instead of scary. It’s a dragon-type Pokémon, meaning it’s resistant to fire, water, grass, and electric-type Pokémons. Axew often leaves its teeth marks on trees and even stones, showing its strength. Getting this Pokémon can be tricky, but it’s not that hard, making it worth getting your hands on Axew. Here is how to find and catch Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch an Axew, you first need to find its habitat locations. There are two locations where you can find the Pokémon, and both are far from each. One is northeast and the other southeast. You can easily reach both locations, but the northeast one is a bit higher-level, meaning you will find higher-level Axews there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depending on how advanced you are in the game, you can go to either of the locations. Once you are at the location, head toward the grassy areas from the Pokémon centers and start looking for Axew. Most of the time, you will easily spot an Axew roaming around, but sometimes, you might not, so keep looking in that case or go to a different location.

Once you spot the Pokémon, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. When the fight starts, you can try throwing a Pokeball to catch it directly, but it’s better to deal some damage before that to have better chances. Additionally, Axew is weak against ice, dragon, and fairy-type Pokémons, so make sure to use those in the fight. When you deal enough, throw a Pokeball, and you can easily catch it.