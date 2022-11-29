Where to find Torkoal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Torkoal does not have any evolutions yet, this smoky tortoise can be desirable for anyone looking for a Fire-type to add to your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its low speed is made up for with its high defense and pretty good attack stats. If you’re looking in the wrong spots, you can have problems finding this creature stomping around the area. Here is where you can find and catch Torkoal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Torkoal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Torkoal is considered a rare Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s not that hard to find one if you know where to look. Torkoal live in the desert of East Province (Area Three) outside of Zapapico. If you travel anywhere outside in this sandy area, you have a chance for Torkoal to appear. It can be out during any time of the day and it will not react when it sees you. It being a tortoise, it’s pretty easy to start a battle with them when they appear. Again, it is considered to be rarely seen, but we had multiple of them show up around various areas.

When you start a battle with Torkoal, you can use Ground, Rock, and Water attacks against it to deal heavy damage, but keep in mind its strength against Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel type moves. Unless you completely outlevel the Torkoal, there shouldn’t be too much worry about accidentally defeating it before you have a chance to try to capture it.

While Torkoal has a somewhat rocky appearance to it, it has no Rock-type attribute to it. You are going full in on its Fire strengths and weaknesses and will life and die with it.