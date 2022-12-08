Where to find Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many water Pokémons that you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Barboach is one of the harder ones. It looks like a unique long fish with a sausage-like body and unique fins and face. Barboach is a water and ground-type Pokémon, which makes it resistant to electric, fire, rock, poison, and steel-type Pokémon attacks. Catching this Pokémon is easy, but finding it is one of the hardest things in the game. Here is how to find and catch Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Barboach in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Barboach, you need to head to its habitat location and find it. There are many habitat locations for this Pokémon, and they are on the south, southeast, southwest, northwest, and northeast side of Paldea. It’s a water-type Pokémon, so you can only find it in water and mostly in pounds. It is also found in some parts of the sea, but it’s very rare to spot it there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You are not guaranteed to find Barboach in any of the marked ponds, but there is only a small chance of it spawning there. You might need to go back and forth a few times between these ponds before spotting a Barboach. A great location where you can find it is in the ponds of South Province (Area Three) on the map. Go far and keep coming back until you spot a Barboach.

Once you spot a Barboach, go near it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle. During the battle, try not to do any powerful attacks as Barboach is weak and might faint with those. It’s better to throw a Quick Ball at the start of the battle and catch it. If you don’t have a Quick Ball, then damage it a little and throw a great or ultra ball to catch it.