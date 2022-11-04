Where to find Bewitching Dolls and how to Enchant them in Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure

One of the new items available to collect and sell during the Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned Adventure are little voodoo-style dolls called Bewitching Dolls. They’re essential to not only the Adventure itself, in the form of needing them for the Deeds, but the help either Belle or the Reapers earn reputation. Depending on how much of the various Sea Forts you do for the next two weeks, you’ll also want to Enchant your Bewitching Doll before you turn them in. This guide will show you all you need to know.

How to find Betwitching Dolls in Sea of Thieves

The only place you’ll find Bewitching Dolls is in the various Sea Forts scattered across the Sea of Thieves, and in only two places.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Randomly found in a cabinet, drawer, or other interactable furniture. Every Sea Fort has cabinets and other furniture you can interact with. Open any such cabinetry, and you’re liable to find one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One is guaranteed to be in the Fort Treasury. Defeating the Captain of the Fortress boss enemy, taking the Fortress Treasury Key he drops when defeated, and opening the Treasury will guarantee you a single Bewitching Doll. It’s in the cabinet at the back of the room.

How to Enchant Bewitching Dolls in Sea of Thieves

While you can turn in Bewitching Dolls to Belle or the Reaper Emissary without Enchanting them, they’re worth more gold and reputation when Enchanted. You’ll also need to Enchant them to complete the Deeds for the Adventure. Thankfully, doing the enchanting is easy. First, you need to find a Soulflame Captain, who appears before the Captain of the Fortress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defeating the Soulflame Captain makes him drop a glowing white orb. Collect a Bewitching Doll, approach the orb, and then interact with the prompt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to hold down the button for quite a few seconds, but once you do, the Doll will glow with ghostly power and be ready to turn in.