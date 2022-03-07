Where to find Blaidd after Nokron in Ranni the Witch’s Elden Ring questline

Blaidd is a key part of Ranni the Witch’s questline in Elden Ring. You’re assigned to work with him to discover the Eternal City of Nokron, and the two of you even work together to take down Starscourge Radahn. However, after adventuring through Nokron, he seemingly disappears. You can find him again after completing Ranni the Witch’s questline, but prepare yourself for a bittersweet farewell.

To find Blaidd, fast-travel to Ranni’s Rise. As you descend the tower, you’ll overhear a depressed Blaidd rambling on about how his life has no purpose following Ranni’s disappearance, which occurred at the end of her questline. In a fit of rage, he’ll attack you as you draw near; the only way to quell his anger is to kill him, unfortunately.

Blaidd is an extraordinarily tough, hard-hitting, fast foe that will leave you with little time to heal should you take a hit. Luckily, his moves are fairly easy to read, and can be avoided with simple dodge rolls. Watch out for his AOE Frost attack, however, which not only deals a decent bit of damage, but also causes a tremendous amount of Frost buildup.

Upon death, he’ll drop his Royal Greatsword, which scales well with Strength and Dexterity. You’ll also obtain his cool-looking armor set as a reward.