Where to find Bloodrose in Elden Ring – and what it does

As harmless as it may appear, Bloodrose in Elden Ring is primarily used to craft items that revolve around inducing blood loss to enemies. Similar to the Arteria Leaf, Bloodrose isn’t widely populated, so players will need to travel to certain sections of the map to find it. Luckily, the crafting material is easily accessible in areas that both beginning and veteran players can head to.

It is first important to note that Bloodrose can be purchased at a low 50 Runes from the Nomadic Merchant south of Liurnia of the Lakes. However, it may be best to collect the Bloodrose that spawns in the forest on the west side of Liurnia (as marked below). The area will hold four of Bloodrose’s plants — which is more than enough to craft with. Additionally, you can run into two of the material within Stormhill’s cemetery area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only craft Bloodrose’s dedicated items once the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [6]has been collected from inside of Fort Haight. After that’s done, Bloodrose can be used to make Bloodbone Arrows, Bloodbone Bolts, Blood Grease, and Drawstring Blood Grease. Bloodbone Arrows and Bolts allow your ranged weapons to deal the blood status effect to enemies, while the Blood Greases lend this same ability to your armaments.

Related: Where to find Arteria Leaf in Elden Ring – and what it does