Where to find Bonsly and Sudowoodo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bonsly and Sudowoodo have been regularly used Pokémon since their debuts in past generations. It gets easy to insert them in most forest environments considering they look so similar to plant life, but they can also be pretty useful Rock Pokémon to have on your team, at least in the early going of the game. Here are the locations where you can find and catch a Bonsly or Sudowoodo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Spoink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Bonsly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bonsly is one of the first wild Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It can appear around Los Platos on your way to the school for the first time. Be sure to look under tall trees to find them. It also can appear south of Cortondo. The only time you will not see it outside is when it is raining.

How to catch Sudowoodo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you could potentially just evolve your Bonsly into Sudowoodo if you want to get it, they also appear in the wild. They appear outside of Medali in West Province (Area Three) and to the north of Casseroya Lake along Socarrat Trail. Like Bonsly, it will not be out when it is raining, but it also will stand still and try to disguise itself as a tree. If it knows that you are on to it, it will try to run away, so either try to sneak up on it or use your ride Pokémon to catch up to it.

When you encounter either Bonsly or Sudowoodo, you should go in knowing they are Rock Pokémon, not Grass-types. Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water moves will deal significant damage, while Normal, Fire, Flying, and Poison will not do nearly as much as usual. Get them low enough to throw a Pokéball out and add them to your team.