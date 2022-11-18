Bramblin is a new Pokémon being added to the series, making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while exploring the Paldea region, but locating it and adding it to your Pokédex could take some time, depending on what you’re trying to track this Pokémon down. It’s all about visiting the correct location. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two distinct locations you can visit to find Bramblin, and both are fitting for this desert-loving Pokémon. You can travel to the east or west to find it, so your exploration should not matter too much, but it comes down to finding it in the wild and catching it in the correct area.

When traveling to the west side of Paldea you need to make your way over to the Asado Desert. Bramblin should be rolling around in the sand, enjoying the sun or the moonlight. On the east side, go through the desert in East Province’s Area Three, and you can also find it rolling around this location, and it has a much larger region to spawn, compared to the west side. Regardless, we encourage you explore both regions of Paldea.

Bramblin is a Grass and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant to Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. It is immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves. It does have an evolved form, so you may want to grab this Pokémon at least once to help complete your Pokédex collection.