Where to find Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy

There are several shops that you can find in Hogwarts Legacy. You may visit some of them more often than others while you’re exploring the game, and a useful location to have marked out on your map is the Brood and Peck shop. It’s a useful shop that you can frequently visit if you capture too many creatures and wish to make some money. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get to the Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy | How to sell beasts

You can find the Brood and Peck while visiting Hogsmeade, a small village to the north of Hogwarts. When you unlock the ability to catch beasts out in the wild, not all of them can return with you to the Room of Requirement. Instead, these critters can be given to the vendor at the Brood and Peck, giving you a small amount of Galleons, increasing the amount of money in your pocket, and giving you a chance to spend it at other vendors throughout the game.

Related: How to find the Basilisk Easter Egg in Hogwarts Legacy

The Brood and Peck will be northwest of the North Hogsmeade Floo Flame fast travel location. Head inside, and offer any pets you can’t fit in the Room of Requirement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This shop also makes it a good option for you to explore the entire map of Hogwarts Legacy, purely collecting creatures and bringing them to this shop. The more you bring back, the more money you can have for the rest of the game, making it easier to add unique items to the Room of Requirement or quickly purchase helpful potions and resources you have trouble finding while playing Hogwarts Legacy.