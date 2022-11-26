Where to find Cacnea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cacnea is a lively but scary little fellow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon is fairly similar to a cactus but has some facial features, which gives it a really weird but cute look. Cacnea is a grass-type Pokémon, making it a great match against water, electric, and ground-type Pokémons. Getting this Pokémon is a bit hard as it’s native to only part of the entire map, but with its evolution and abilities, it’s worth all the trouble. Below is how to find and catch a Cacnea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Cacnea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching a Cacnea, you must go to its habitat locations. Cacnea only has one habitat location on the entire map, meaning you will not find this Pokémon anywhere else in the world. The only place to get a Cacnea is Asado Desert, which is in the third area of the game.

You should fast-travel to Cascarrafa (North) and head towards the desert in the front. Keep walking ahead in the desert, and you will eventually see one or more Cacneas out there. Sometimes, you might not see any, but you can always try to fast-travel again to repeat the same process to find one.

When you find a Cacnea, approach it or throw a Pokeball to start a fight. In the fight, try to damage the Pokémon as much as possible. It’s worth noting that Cacnea is weak against fire, ice, bug, flying, and poison-type attacks, meaning you can use those Pokémons to damage it efficiently. Once its health is low enough, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If you still can’t catch it, try throwing a great Pokeball in the next turn to have better chances.