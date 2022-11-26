Where to find Qwilfish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Qwilfish is one of the scary-looking Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon is like a mixture of a fish and a balloon, which gives it a very unique and individual look. It’s water and poison-type Pokémon, making it resilient against fire, water, ice, fighting, poison, bug, steel, and fairy-type Pokémons. Getting your hands on Qwilfish will be challenging, but it’s worth all the trouble. Qwilfish is one of the toughest fishes to catch for fishermen, as they only get a brief window to do that. Here is how to find and catch Qwilfish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Qwilfish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Qwilfish, you first need to find its habitat location. It’s only found in water, but just seawater, meaning you won’t find it in rivers or lakes. It’s found all over the sea surrounding the map, but there are areas where you can find it more easily.

A great area is the sea west of the sky titan. Another great spot to hunt for Qwilfish is at sea near the South Province (Area Five). You should fast-travel to the Pokémon Centre and get inside the sea to look for the Pokémon. After looking around for a while, you will run into one or more Qwilfishes.

After spotting the Pokémon, throw a Pokeball or swim near it to begin the battle. Once the battle starts, try to damage it and throw a Pokeball to catch it. It’s worth noting that Qwilfish is weak against electric, ground, and physic-type Pokémons. You can use those Pokémon(s) against it to damage it quickly. But if you damage it enough and still cannot catch it, you should try throwing a great Pokeball.