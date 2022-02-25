Where to find Cave Moss in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring has several enemies that can poison you with their attacks and these could mark your character’s eventual death. To cure this effect, players will need to craft items that require Cave Moss. The areas where this material is located are far and few in between, but the game does offer a way for you to grab a collection of it in a short time.

As one would expect, Cave Moss exclusively spawns inside almost all caves throughout The Lands Between. Cave Moss can first be collected in West Limgrave, the starting location in the game. The area holds two caves, Coastal Cave and Groveside Cave, where at least six patches of Cave Moss spawn in each. Coastal Cave is located southwest of the Church of Elleh, while Groveside Cave is directly north of the church (as shown by the blue markers below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

These caves also bear Sites of Grace, so it is recommended to sit and rest at these if you’d like Cave Moss to respawn in the locations you’ve found them in before. More importantly, the moss is an ingredient for both the Staunching and Neutralizing Boluses. Staunching Boluses can be used to cure Blood Loss effects and can be unlocked through buying the Deserter’s Cookbook from Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh. Meanwhile, Neutralizing Boluses halt any remaining poison damage you may be dealt with, and its recipe can be purchased from the merchant south of Coastal Cave.

Related: Where to find weapon art vendor Knight Bernahl in Elden Ring