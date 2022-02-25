Where to find weapon art vendor Knight Bernahl in Elden Ring

There are some NPCs that are essential for day-to-day life around Limgrave and beyond. One such NPC is Knight Bernahl. He is the go-to when it comes to learning new weapon arts. Of course, these weapon arts will come with a fee. Here is where you can find weapon art vendor Knight Bernahl in Elden Ring.

You can find Knight Bernahl by following the road that you take when going through the Stormgate. From the Church of Elleh, travel east to the Gatefront Ruins. Take the road that leads through Stormgate to the northwest until you reach the Stormhill Shack. When you reach the shack, head east until you reach the Warmaster’s Shack. This is where you will find Bernahl. When you interact with him, make sure to accept his weapon arts.

Bernahl has plenty of weapon arts in his inventory that he sells for 600 to 1800 Runes. Depending on what type of weapon art you want, he has ones for every type of weapon in the game. It is unclear currently if more become available through him as you progress through the game.