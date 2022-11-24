Chi-Yu is one of the several legendary Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Tracking it down can be a bit tricky because you will need to complete a handful of tasks before you can access to its shrine. Once you unlock it, you will want to be careful and ensure you catch it to add this Pokémon to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Chi-Yu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can catch Chi-Yu, you will need to remove all of the blue stakes in the Paldea region. There are eight of them scattered throughout the area, and tracking them down will take some time. We recommend doing this after you’ve unlocked all the upgrades for your mount by completing the Path of Legends quests featuring the Titans. It should make finding these stakes and reaching their locations much easier. Once you’ve collected the stakes, Chi-Yu’s shrine will unlock.

Chi-Yu’s shrine is south of North Province Area Two’s Pokémon Center. You will want to travel into the mountains directly south of that area, where the purple-like rocks are. You need to find a cave to the right of a waterfall, and inside, you will find the shrine. You can interact with the shrine and face off against Chi-Yu. If you catch it, you can use this Pokémon in future battles and train it for additional encounters.

Chi-Yu is a Dark and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves. It is resistant to Fire, Grass, Ice, Ghost, Dark, and Steel-type attacks. It is immune against Psychic-type attacks. We recommend you carefully damage it during your encounter, and rely on using Ultra Balls in an attempt to catch it.