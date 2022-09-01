Where to find clothlets in Ooblets

A common resource item you may need to find in Ooblets is called clothlets. You may need them to fulfill Plenny’s Bulk Orders, for different tasks to complete construction projects around Badgetown, or for personal tasks for citizens in the town. Clothlets are widely used and can become a bit of a chore to find. You won’t find them as often as you would some vegetables or fungus you regularly encounter. This guide covers where you can find clothlets in Ooblets.

How to get Clothlets in Ooblets

The most straightforward location is to purchase cloth plant seeds from Meed’s Seeds, which you can find in town. It’s the first shop you run across when you enter town from your farm. Clothplant seeds cost 32 gummies and take three days to grow, but you can decrease this time using speedy grow fertilizer on the seed while trying to bloom.

Related: Can you release Ooblets in Ooblets?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also use your wishies at the Wishy Well to purchase clothlets. It costs 10 wishes to receive one clothlet, so growing them in your garden might be worth your time unless you need them immediately to finish a project. For those who prefer using your wishies instead of waiting, you can complete one of your daily activities at the start of your day and use those earned wishies to purchase several clothlets all at once. Again, we don’t recommend making this a regular practice. There are far better ways to use your wishies for harder-to-find items.

Outside of these two methods, there’s also a chance it can appear as a forageable item while exploring Badgetown. However, this is an unreliable method, and relying on it is never a good idea. However, you want to check every location in Badgetown while you’re exploring to make sure you don’t miss one, saving it for a rainy day.