Where to find Croagunk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Croagunk is one of the creepy-looking Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a frog but has a weirdly scary look, making it look suspicious and dangerous. Not only does it look creepy, it rarely fights fairly and makes sneaky attacks against its enemies, but that’s only for its survival. It’s a poison and fighting-type Pokémon, making it resistant to bug, grass, rock, and dark-type attacks. Getting this Pokémon might be one of the most difficult things to do, but its abilities and skills are worth all the trouble. Here is how to find and catch Croagunk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Croagunk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Croagunk, you must find its habitat locations and go there. There are two locations where you can get your hands on this Pokémon; one is northwest, and the other is southeast. Although you can find this Pokémon at both of these locations, there is one spot where you are almost guaranteed to find it.

To reach that spot, you need to head from Porto Marinada to Medali through the cave road. At the end of the cave, you will need to cross a small bridge, and on the right side of the bridge, you will see one or more Croagunks.

Once you spot a Croagunk, head over to it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle; during the battle, try to damage it by using a Pokémon that it’s weak against. Croagunk is weak against any physic, ground, and flying-type Pokémon. Once you lower its health, throw a Pokeball to catch it, but if it escapes from the Pokeball, try to use a better Pokeball, like a great Pokeball, which has a better chance of catching it.