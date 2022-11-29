Where to find Dedenne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dedenne is a cute and small Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a mouse with cute electric cheeks, mustaches, and a tail, giving it a distinct look. It almost looks like a small Raichu, but that’s not the case. It’s a fairy and electric-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against dragon, bug, dark, fighting, and flying-type Pokémons. It’s a useful Pokémon, but getting it can be challenging, as there are only a few places to find it. Here is how to find and catch Dedenne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Dedenne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Dedenne, you need to find its habitat locations. There are only habitat locations for this Pokémon, and one of those is a late-game location, meaning most players will not be able to catch the Pokémon there. The other location is more of the mid-game location, and you can easily hunt for a Dedenne there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s the area surrounding Medali city. You can travel to either of the city’s Pokémon Centres and then head toward the grassy areas to look for the Pokémon. If you cannot find it, try heading towards the main road on the east side, where you will easily spot one or more Dedenne.

Related: Where to find Wingull in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you find a Dedenne, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, you must damage the Pokémon as much as possible. You can damage it by using Pokémon that it’s weak against. Dedenne is weak against poison and ground-type Pokémons, so make sure to use any of these available Pokémons. Once the health is low, throw a Pokeball to catch it. It’s worth noting that you should defeat at least three gym leaders since most Dedennes will be above level 30.