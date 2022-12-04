Where to find Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Delibird is a cute delivery Pokémon that has some unique features. It always carries its food with it, and when it goes into a fight, Delibird throws food at the enemy. Delibird is an ice and flying-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against ground, grass, and bug-type Pokémons. Getting this Pokémon is easy, but you need to find it first. Here is how to find and catch Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching a Delibird, you need to find its habitat location. There is only one location where you can find this Pokémon, which is the whole northern region of Paldea. Delibird is an ice Pokémon, so the only place where you will find it is in the snow. Even in a snowy area, it prefers being in deep snow, where it’s harder to reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you start looking for this Pokémon in the whole region, it might take a while, so it is better to head to areas where this Pokémon is usually found. A great place where you can head is the snowy areas in the south of Glaseado gym Pokémon Centre. You can head towards the roads or in the mountains, where you will likely spot one or more Delibirds.

When you find a Delibird, throw a Pokeball or go near it to start a battle. During the battle, you can use any Pokémon that it is weak against to deal damage quickly. Delibird is weak against rock, fire, steel, and electric-type Pokémon attacks, so make sure to use those. Once you deal enough damage, throw a Pokeball to catch Delibird. You can also try and throw a Quick Ball to capture Delibird without fighting.