Where to find Klefki in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature many unique Pokémons, and Klefki is one of those. The Pokémon looks like a keychain with some keys attached to it. It’s said that the older generations used to pass their keys to these Pokémons as means to safeguard their valuables. It’s a fairy and steel-type Pokémon, meaning it’s resistant to poison, dragon, bug, fairy, dark, rock, psychic, flying, ice, grass, and normal-type Pokémon attacks. Getting Kelfki can be a challenge as it’s only found in two of the more advanced regions of the map. Here is how to find and catch Klefki in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Klefki in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Klefki, you need to find its habitat locations. There are only two locations where you can find this Pokémon, and both are advanced-level, meaning you will only find high-level Pokémons there. The first location is southeast and the second is on the northern side of Paldea. You can go to either of these locations to catch yourself a Klefki, but the one with more Klefkies is the southeast one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, to get there, you need to go through some caves or the ability to climb up. You also need to reach there to challenge a gym leader, so it’s worth making your way there. Once you are at Alfornada Pokémon Centre, you will easily spot many Klefkies in the grassy area. If you still can’t, try going a little deeper into the area, where you can find some.

Related: Where to find Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you spot a Klefki, throw a Pokeball or head toward it to begin the battle. During the battle, you can use your best Pokémons to damage it a little and throw a Pokeball to catch it. You can also try to throw a Quick Ball at the start of the battle to catch it more quickly.