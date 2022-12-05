Where to find Eiscue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many unique Pokémons, but Eiscue is an example in itself among those. It looks exactly like a Penguin, but its head is like an ice cube. The ice cube with big round eyes and a smile makes this Pokémon unique. The ice on its head tastes salty, which indicates that these Pokémons have come from afar land. It’s an Ice-type Pokémon, which makes it resistant to ice-type Pokémon attacks. Catching this Pokémon is easy, but you still need to find it. Here is how to find and catch Eiscue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Eiscue in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Eiscue, you need to go to its habitat location. Eiscue is found all over the northern shores of Paldea. It’s the only part of the sea where you can find this Pokémon. You can go to all parts of that area and easily spot one or more Eiscues.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokémon usually swims and sometimes walks around the shores. But if you struggle to find one, you can head towards Team Star’s base in the northwest. After defeating Team Star, you can head toward the sea, and you will spot many of these Pokémon.

When you find an Eiscue, head toward it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle. During the battle, you must damage the Pokémon by using Pokémons that it is weak against. Eiscue takes more damage from fire, fighting, rock, and steel-type Pokémon attacks, so make sure to use any one of those against it. Once you deal enough damage, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If you want to catch it without fighting or to save time, you should throw a Quick Ball.