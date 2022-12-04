Where to find Snover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Snover is a cute and unique Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a mixture of a tree and a human since it has legs and arms, but they are like a small tree’s branches, giving it a unique look. Snover is grass and Ice-type Pokémon, making it resistant to water, grass, electric, and ground-type Pokémon attacks. Getting Snover is not that difficult, but you need to find it first. Here is how to find and catch Snover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Snover in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Snover, you need to head toward its habitat location. There is only one habitat location for this Pokémon, which is most of the northern snow of Paldea. The whole region is one of the higher-level regions, meaning the Pokémons there will be strong, so you must be prepared.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Snover is one of the common Pokémons in that region, so you will likely find it in most parts of the area. But if you are struggling to find it, head towards Glaseado gym Pokémon Centre. Now, go south from there to a road. Here you will find one or more Snovers roaming around.

Related: Where to find Delibird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you spot a Snover, head toward it or throw a Pokeball to start a fight. At the start of the fight, throw a Quick Ball to catch it without fighting. If you don’t have Quick Ball, you must damage this Pokémon a little. It would be best if you used fire, poison, fighting, bug, rock, steel, and flying-type Pokémons since Snover is weak against those, which will help you deal quick damage. Once you damage it enough, try throwing a Pokeball to catch it. If Snover escapes from the Pokeball, throw a great or ultra Pokeball, which almost guarantees a catch.