You’ll find that there are multiple Pokémon you’ll need to catch as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. One of these Pokémon is Elekid, the starting evolution for Electabuzz. You’ll need to catch this Pokémon if you want to add its entry to your evergrowing Pokédex. You can only find Elekid in a handful of locations, though. This guide will cover where to find Elekid in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are only two locations you can find Elekid, and both of them are in the same region. You’ll need to make your way over to the Alabaster Icelands, which are the final location you unlock in Pokémon Legends. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get Elekid early, you’ll have to wait until you progress through the story and unlock this region. When you do, you’ll want to head to Arena’s Approach or Icebound Falls. Both of these areas should have Elekid in them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can typically find Elekid’s evolved form, Electabuzz, also wandering around these areas. If you’re looking for both of these Pokémon, these are prime locations to find and catch them. Elekid will be the smaller version of the two. After catching it, your Elekid will eventually evolve into an Electabuzz at level 30.