Where to find Evolution Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution Stones are pretty important in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of your Pokémon might require them as part of their evolution process, becoming new, more powerful Pokémon when certain conditions are met.

There are a couple of ways to get them. In the late game, once players can take advantage of the Grand Underground, players will be able to find them there. They can also be found in certain other locations in the game, however.

Below, you can find a list of the stones and where to find them: