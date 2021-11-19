Where to find Evolution Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
It’s evolution baby.
Evolution Stones are pretty important in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of your Pokémon might require them as part of their evolution process, becoming new, more powerful Pokémon when certain conditions are met.
There are a couple of ways to get them. In the late game, once players can take advantage of the Grand Underground, players will be able to find them there. They can also be found in certain other locations in the game, however.
Below, you can find a list of the stones and where to find them:
- Dawn Stone – Go to Route 225 when you have Rock Climb, and you will be able to climb a cliff to get this evolution stone
- Dusk Stone – You will actually find two Dusk Stones are part of the main story, with one appear in the Galactic Warehouse, and another on the Victory Road
- Fire Stone – It should come as no surprise that a Fire Stone can be found at Fuego Ironworks
- Leaf Stone – In the Floaroma Meadow, you can find this evolution stone inside a Poke Ball
- Oval Stone – At the Lost Tower you can find the Oval Stone. It will also be hidng out in a Poke Ball
- Shiny Stone – As long as you have a bike, you can explore Route 228 and check out inside the sandstorm to find this stone.
- Thunder Stone – You can find two thunderstones in the game. One is on Route 229, the other can be found at Sunnyshore City.
- Water Stone – On Route 213, you can use Surf to visit a floating island where you will find this stone.