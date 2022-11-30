Where to find Falinks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Falinks are a cute bunch of Pokémons that you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a group of Pokémons that resembles little chicks and are led by the Pokémon in front. They are fighting-type Pokémons, meaning they are strong against bug, rock, and dark-type Pokémons. Getting these Pokémons is extremely difficult as they are found in very few locations, and even there, you would have to be lucky to find them. That said, if you are looking at the right locations, you should be able to find Falinks. Here is how to find and catch Falinks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Falinks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching Falinks, you need to look for their habitat locations. Mainly there are only two parts of the map where you can find these Pokémons. One is the northwest and the other is the east side of Paldea. Both those locations are only small parts of the map, and getting this Pokémon there can be a little challenging.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is one location where you can easily find Falinks. It’s at the river near North Province (Area Two). You can fast travel to the Pokémon Centre and start heading down from there to the river. Here you will easily spot Falinks.

Related: Where to find Cubchoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you find Falinks, go near them or throw a Pokeball to start the battle. During the battle, you need to damage the Pokémons by using Pokémons that they are weak against. They are weak against flying, psychic, and fairy-type Pokémons. Make sure to use those Pokémons to damage them quickly, and once you lower their health to a certain point, throw a Pokeball to catch them. If you still can’t catch them, try throwing a great or ultra Pokeball, which grants you better chances.