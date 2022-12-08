Where to find Finneon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there are definitely some terrifying creatures that can be found in the sea, Finneon from the Pokémon series is one of the more cute additions you will find in the water. This colorful fish has a good evolution and is a decent choice for a Water Pokémon in your party. If you are looking to fill out its Pokédex entry, here is where you can Finneon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Deino in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Finneon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finneon is a fish Pokémon that can only be found in the Western Paldea Sea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A really good point to jump into the water here is at Port Marinada and to swim south while you look for it. Be sure to look for it during the day, as it will often stay underwater at night and during rainy times but comes to the surface when it is light out, making it easier to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Finneon, you should keep in mind that it is a sole Water-type. It is weak against Electric and Grass attacks. It is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water attacks. Try to use other kinds of attacks to lower its health without making it faint, giving you a better chance to try and catch it. If you have a Net Ball, in particular, those work pretty well against fish Pokémon.

After you have caught Finneon, you can get it to evolve into Lumineon by raising it to level 31. In general, Lumineon has decent overall stats for battling but is not really the best Water option in the game. It does have pretty impressive speed and special defense stats, with lower health and attack stats. You might just want it against Fire and Rock Pokémon.