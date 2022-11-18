Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like previous Pokémon titles, are filled with different pokémon for you to track down and catch. These pokémon can then be added to your team, trained, and battled. Or you can leave them in your box if you decide they aren’t right for you. One of the gen IX pokémon to make an appearance in the games is Flittle; the frill pokémon. This psychic-type isn’t afraid to be approached and will give chase if you steal its berries. This guide will show you where to find Flittle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Flittle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flittle is making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as one of the gen IX pokémon you can find in the Paldea region. This small pokémon can be obtained pretty early in the game after you have completed the tutorial. Flittle prefers mountainous areas and desserts so you won’t be finding it out in the fields or swamps of Paldea. As you can tell by the habitat map, Flittle has more of a presence in the western and southern portions of the map but you can still find it around the west too.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Flittle shortly after completing the tutorial by heading to the north or south of Southern Province Area Two. If you head to the south, you will find mountainous areas that are a perfect home for Flittle. This is also an area where you can find Riolu and get some Riolu Fur. When you first discover Flittle, it will be in the low 20’s in level so make sure you have leveled your pokémon appropriately.

Related: Where to find Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flittle is not afraid to be approached and will even sometimes give chase if it spots you. This pokémon is a psychic-type so make sure you bring a pokémon with you that knows bug, ghost, or dark-type moves since Flittle is weak to those move types. Avoid bringing a fighting-type pokémon since most Flittle know the move psybeam which is strong against fighting-types.