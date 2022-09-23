Flutter Slime are one of the many Slimes you can locate and add to your base in Slime Rancher 2. For those who enjoy working alongside butterflies, these slimes are a beautiful addition to your base, but they love to fly around, so you will need to keep them happy. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find Flutter Slimes everywhere, so tracking them down can be a challenge. This guide covers where to find Flutter Slime in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Flutter Slime in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to make your way to Starlight Strand, a second location you can unlock as you progress through Slime Rancher 2. You can access it by bypassing the Cotton gordo, which you can find to the south of Rainbow Fields. First, you will need to feed the Cotton gordo vegetables to bypass it, and then you will find a device you can interact with to unlock Starlight Strand. However, you also want to go north of Rainbow Fields to find the Pink gordo and give it anything to eat. This will give you access to Ember Valley, an important area to find Radiant Ore.

Radiant Ore is a highly vital resource to unlock the Jetpack. When you have enough of it and purchase the upgrade, it will make it easier to reach the south part of Starlight Strand, which is where the Flutter Slimes roam throughout this location. You should be able to easily pick them out as they have distinct wings and antenna poking out of their head.

You will need to feed the Flutter Slime the Moondew Nectar, which you can find in this location. It’s a difficult item to find, but you can use your Jetpack to explore the entire region and collect every little you can find.