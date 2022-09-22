How to unlock Starlight Strand region in Slime Rancher 2

Starland Strand is another location you can unlock in Slime Rancher 2. It’s a location you can visit after you’ve fully explored the main area of Rainbow Island, and it comes with multiple resources for you to collect and even more Slimes to bring back to your base. Accessing this area is not easy, and it might take some time to figure out. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Starlight Strand region in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Starlight Strand in Slime Rancher 2

You can unlock the area by searching around on the main island, Rainbow Fields. You want to make your way to the south part of the area and look for a Cotton gordo. These are the massive Slimes that have combined and are stuck at a single location. The only way to make them move is by overfeeding them, forcing the slimes to separate and spread out from each other. You can find the Cotton slime by making your way to the far south of Rainbow Fields, close to where you find the Refinery link in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, you won’t be able to do anything to force the Slime to move. The only thing you can do is grab as many vegetables as you can and feed them to the Cotton gordo. Eventually, the thing will explode, becoming multiple slimes slowly spreading out and moving away from the location. If you can find Water Lettuce, it will speed up the process as it is a favorite of the Cotton slime.

The Cotton gordo will reveal a cave, which is a device in the back. Interact with it, and a teleporter will appear on the beach on the far south side of the island. You should see a glowing light directing you to its location. Make your way over there, and you can now explore Starlight Strand.