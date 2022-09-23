Moondew Nectar is a type of food that you can find in Slime Rancher 2. It’s going to be used to feed your Slimes, primarily the Flutter slimes. It’s a unique item because it’s one of the only food items you can use to give to Flutter slimes, as they only eat nectar. You want to make sure to find this and bring it back to your base to feed to any Flutter slime you’ve captured. This guide covers where to find Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to make your way to Starlight Strand, one of the two locations you can unlock in Slime Rancher 2. You can access Starlight Strand by making your way to the south part of Rainbow Fields to find the Cotton gordo, which you will need to feed vegetables. If you can find Water Lettuce, this is the best way to quickly finish this task. Behind the Cotton gordo will be a device you can use to access Starlight Strand. However, you also want to go to the northwest side of Rainbow Fields to find the Pink gordo, which will give you access to Embar Valley.

You want to go to Ember Valley to find Radiant Ore. It’s an important resource you need to harvest to unlock the Jetpack and an extremely helpful item, and it’s what you’ll need to access the far south part of Starlight Strand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve unlocked the Jetpack, make your way to Starlight Strand and proceed south. These locations might be difficult for you to reach, but your Jetpack will make it much easier. The south part of Starlight Strand contains Moondew Nectar. We were able to find it sticking out on top of a statue. When you collect it, make sure to feed it to the Flutter slime, which is their only and favorite meal.