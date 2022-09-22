How to unlock Ember Valley region in Slime Rancher 2

Ember Valley is one of the starter locations you can unlock in Slime Rancher 2. It’s a hot region and comes with plenty of resources and slimes for you to find and bring back to your base. Reaching this location can be difficult as the part is locked by progression, not by story. You will need to do a direct thing to unlock this area. Here’s what you need to know about how to reach Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Ember Valley in Slime Rancher 2

Ember Valley will available after you find a particular slime, the Pink gordo. The Pink gordo is a massive slime that’s been lumped together with several other pink slimes and cannot move. As a result, it’s stuck in a single location, and the only way to remove it is by feeding it a lot. You may have encountered a few other gordo that also have this problem in Slime Rancher 2. You can find the Pink gordo on the northwest side of Rainbow Fields, where you start your game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, a Pink slime’s favorite food is nearly anything. It will eat anything you give it; the same goes for the Pink gordo you find at that location. You can feed it anything type of food, and it accepts it. Eventually, the Pink gordo will become sick and explode into multiple Pink slimes. Underneath the Pink gordo is a geyser. Step on it, and wait until it goes off, uplifting you to a new location. To the left of where you land, there will be a device you can interact with, and it will lower a wall and show you a platform to stand on.

When you reach the platform, you can now access Ember Valley. You can find multiple slimes here, an excellent location to find Radiant Ore.