Where to find Gallade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Gallade is one of the few final evolution Pokémon that you can find across the Hisui Region. This is helpful if you don’t feel like putting in the work to evolve a Ralts. Unfortunately, it won’t be easy to capture Gallade because the only one you can find in the wild is an Alpha. Here is where you can find Gallade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to find Gallade until you have reached the Alabaster Icelands. Once there, you have to progress through the story until you reach the Snowpoint Temple. Head inside and follow the route past the statue puzzles. After completing the puzzles, you will find a few hallways that lead out of the temple. In the hallways is where you will find Gallade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gallade is always going to be an alpha. You can easily catch it off guard by using the walls of the hallway to your advantage. Make sure to have a fairy, flying, or ghost-type Pokémon ready since Gallade is weak to those move types. If you happen to defeat Gallade, you can easily make another one spawn by walking out of the top of Snowpoint Temple, waiting a few minutes, and reentering the temple.