Where to find Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gothita is one of the many region-specific Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a small girl with unique features. Be careful not to touch its white antennas, or it will come after you. Gothita is a psychic-type Pokémon, and this makes it resistant to fighting and psychic-type Pokémon attacks. Getting this Pokémon is extremely difficult as it’s found in only one part of the world, and finding it is a little challenging. Here is how to find and catch Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching Gothita, you need to head to its habitat location. There is only one area where you can find this Pokémon, which is on the west side of Paldea. Once you reach the highlighted area, head toward the Pokémon Centre and look for the Pokémon in the grassy areas. Usually, you will not find Gothita roaming around because it’s extremely rare to spot it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might get lucky and find her nearby, but that’s highly unlikely. You will need to keep roaming around the area for some time to spot a Gothita. Remember to go a bit further and return; keep repeating the steps until you find a small Gothita.

When you spot a Gothita, throw a Pokeball or head towards it to begin the battle. During the battle, you can try to catch it quickly by using a Quick Ball, but if you don’t have that Pokeball, you need to damage the Pokémon first. You can try to use bug, ghost, and dark-type Pokémons to deal quick damage. Once you deal enough damage, throw a Pokeball to catch it, and if you still can’t, try throwing a great or ultra Pokeball.